UN Chief António Guterres on Friday visited the National Food Response Coordination Center (NFRCC)

He was briefed about the flood situation in the country

He also paid tribute to those working for the flood victims in the calamity-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: United Nations (UN) Chief António Guterres on Friday visited the National Food Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) where he was briefed about the flood situation in the country, he is on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached the National Flood Response Coordination Center. He, while visiting the center said that measures must be taken to deal with the challenges of climate change in the country.

He also paid tribute to those working for the flood victims in the calamity-hit areas and said that a flood is a natural disaster that can be avoided by taking measures on time.

“Pakistan is among the countries that are facing the challenges of climate change, more steps have to be taken to deal with the challenges of climate change,” he added.

Antonio Guterres while appreciating the hospitality to Afghan refugees said that the country is very close to his heart and the purpose of his visit is to communicate with the victims and the public.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he is grateful for the visit of the UN Secretary-General to Pakistan during the flood.

