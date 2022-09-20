UNGA session: PM meets French President, NZ PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with with President of France Emmanuel Macron.

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the opening of high-level general debate of the 77th session of United Nations General Assembly.

The prime minister will also spend a busy day in New York. He reached UN Headquarters to attend a welcome reception hosted by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the Heads of States/Governments participating in the UN General Assembly session.

During the reception, the prime minister interacted with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met with President of France Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral ties as well as matters of regional and international importance.

Advertisement

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, and SAPM Tariq Fatemi were also present.

Besides this, the prime minister will Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer, President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, and President of Iran Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

Later prime minister will visit ‘The Times Centre’ for an interview with the New York Time’s editorial board. He will be called on by US Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry.

Also Read PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in New York to participate in UNGA’s 77th session Prime Minister is set to address the 193-member Assembly during its high-level...