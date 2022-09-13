US Democratic Party leader Tahir Javed calls on Imran Khan

Leader of Democratic Party (United States) Tahir Javed calls on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday. Image: File

Leader of Democratic Party (United States) Tahir Javed called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Both leaders discussed the flood situation and other affairs of the country.

Mr. Javed also briefed the PTI chairman about his visit to the flood-affected areas of Sindh and the provision of relief assistance to affectees.

Imran Khan appreciated the sentiments of visiting American leaders regarding helping the flood-hit people. He observed that the flood affectees needed more aid and help to come back to normal life.

The economic situation of the country also came under discussion in detail during the meeting. Imran said that the economy of the country was badly suffering due to the wrong policies of the imported government.

The PTI chief maintained that the snap election was the only solution to all problems of the country.

He further said that the new government with the people’s mandate could cope with all challenges confidently.

Tahir Javed on the occasion vowed to make more efforts for the relief of flood-hit people.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday castigated PTI Chairman Imran Khan saying that he was unable to see the country and people submerged in floods as he only wanted to see himself back in power.In a statement, the minister said that Imran Khan’s real problem was his personal ego, arrogance, self-righteousness, lust for power, and corruption.

She said Imran Khan should first decide what was his problem foreign conspiracy, real freedom, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), or NRO for corruption.

The minister alleged that the PTI leadership did not want real freedom, but an NRO for what she called their “real corruption”.

There was no foreign conspiracy, but they want NRO for their “real conspiracy of foreign funding”, she maintained.