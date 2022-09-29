US reiterates support to Pakistan in rehabilitation of flood-hit areas

This was stated by the US Ambassador, Donald Blome on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Pak-US diplomatic relations at the US Embassy in Islamabad.

He said that people of the United States continue to stand with Pakistan.

Ambassador Blome said, over past 75 years, the United States and Pakistan built a relationship based on mutual respect, shared goals and values.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The United States has vowed to support Pakistan in diverse fields, especially for reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas of the country.

This was stated by the US Ambassador, Donald Blome on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Pak-US diplomatic relations at the US Embassy in Islamabad.

He said that people of the United States continue to stand with Pakistan. He said the strength of Pak-US friendship is demonstrated by more than 66 million dollars in U.S. support for flood response.

Ambassador Blome said, over past 75 years, the United States and Pakistan built a relationship based on mutual respect, shared goals and values.

He further said that over the decades, more than 32 billion dollars in U.S. support benefited Pakistan and improved the lives of the people.

Also Read More than $30 billion worth destruction caused by floods: FM Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday claimed that the destruction caused...

Advertisement

He said the rapidly changing world provides a pivotal opportunity to reframe relations between the two countries.

He showed willingness to advance shared interests in trade, investment, clean energy, health, security, education, and other shared priorities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the 75th anniversary of the Pak-US diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday claimed that the destruction caused by the floods in Pakistan is more than $30 billion.

According to details, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has met Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in Washington. During the meeting, the Foreign Minister appreciated the US aid for flood relief and informed senator Menendez about the effects of the flood disaster.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “ The US Congress has historically stood with the Pakistani people during such natural disasters.

Advertisement

He mentioned that the flood crisis provided an opportunity for Pakistan to build a better, greener, and more resilient infrastructure.

“Given the huge investment required, Pakistan has seen the US government and the private sector as key partners in this work.