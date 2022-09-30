USA suspends Pakistan’s debt repayment of $132m

The United States of America (USA) has suspended Pakistan’s debt repayment of $132m aftermath of the flood’s devastations in the county.

The USA Embassy in its tweet announced that USA Ambassador David Blome on Friday signed the second USA-Pakistan bilateral agreement for suspension of the repayment.

The suspension was carried out under the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, the US Embassy further said.

It added, “Our priority is to redirect critical resources in Pakistan.”

Ambassador Blome today signed the second U.S.-Pakistan bilateral agreement under the #G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, providing $132 million in U.S. debt relief to Pakistan. Our priority is to redirect critical resources in Pakistan.

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari renewed call for urgent debt relief and aid to help Pakistan meet the unprecedented challenges posed by climate-induced flooding and said that the estimated damage from the floods may exceed $30 billion.

During a press conference in Washington, the foreign minister stated that the main purpose of his visit to America is to get help for the flood victims in Pakistan.

Talking about the economic crisis, he criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for causing great damage to Pakistan’s foreign policy and economy.