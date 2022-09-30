Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
USA suspends Pakistan’s debt repayment of $132m

USA suspends Pakistan’s debt repayment of $132m

Articles
Advertisement
USA suspends Pakistan’s debt repayment of $132m

USA suspends Pakistan’s debt repayment of $132m. Image: File

Advertisement

The United States of America (USA) has suspended Pakistan’s debt repayment of $132m aftermath of the flood’s devastations in the county.
The USA Embassy in its tweet announced that USA Ambassador David Blome on Friday signed the second USA-Pakistan bilateral agreement for suspension of the repayment.
The suspension was carried out under the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, the US Embassy further said.
It added, “Our priority is to redirect critical resources in Pakistan.”

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari renewed call for urgent debt relief and aid to help Pakistan meet the unprecedented challenges posed by climate-induced flooding and said that the estimated damage from the floods may exceed $30 billion.

During a press conference in Washington, the foreign minister stated that the main purpose of his visit to America is to get help for the flood victims in Pakistan.

Also Read

PAF continues medical support and rehabilitation activities
PAF continues medical support and rehabilitation activities

PAF has continued rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas of KP, Sindh, Balochistan,...

Advertisement

Talking about the economic crisis, he criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for causing great damage to Pakistan’s foreign policy and economy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story