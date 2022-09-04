A high flood is passing through from the Kotri Barrage

The discharge of water downstream from Kotri Barrage is 572,436 cusecs while the discharge of water from the barrage to the link canals is 12,225 cusecs

The water level at Kotri Barrage is expected to rise further in the coming days.

Advertisement

Jamshoro-The water level at Kotri Barrage has reached 58, 4691 cusecs and a high flood is passing through from the barrage.

According to the Control Room, the discharge of water downstream from Kotri Barrage is 572,436 cusecs while the discharge of water from the barrage to the link canals is 12,225 cusecs. The water level at Kotri Barrage is expected to rise further in the coming days.

On the other hand, due to the increase in the water level in Manchhar Lake, water has been discharged into the Indus River.

The water level at Kotri Barrage has exceeded from Sukkur and Guddu barrages after the release of water from Manchhar Lake.

The Kacha areas of Jamshoro and Kotri were also submerged in water after the continuous increase in the water level in the Indus River.

Advertisement

The irrigation officials directed the residents of Kacha areas to move to safe places. The standing crops were also inundated by the flood water.

The residents of Kacha started migrating to safe places.

According to the Irrigation Department Sindh said that there is a capacity of 9 lakh cusecs of water to pass through the Kotri Barrage. Currently, the inflow of water at the Kotri Barrage has reached 58, 4691 cusecs.

Also Read Govt vows to restore normalcy after flood disaster ISLAMABAD: The federal government has vowed to leave no stone unturned to...