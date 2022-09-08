PMD explaining the weather situation said that along with partly cloudy conditions in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

In Sindh province, the weather will remain hot and humid in most of the districts however, there may be light rain with strong winds at a few places in Tharparkar, Badin, Umarkot and Mirpurkhas

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the monsoon rains will continue in September and there is a possibility of more than normal rains in North East Punjab and Sindh

Karachi-Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that the weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of the country on Thursday.

The PMD explaining the weather situation said that along with partly cloudy conditions in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, there is a possibility of rain with thunder in Kashmir and adjoining areas today.

In Sindh province, the weather will remain hot and humid in most of the districts of Sindh today, however, there may be light rain with strong winds at a few places in Tharparkar, Badin, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, and coastal areas of the province.

The Meteorological Department said that the weather in Islamabad will remain hot and dry, while the maximum temperature is likely to be 35 degrees Celsius, and the humidity is likely to be 55 percent.

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the weather will continue to be hot and humid in most districts of the province today, while there is a chance of thundershowers at some places in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buneer, Shangla, and Sawat.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Balochistan, while Quetta is likely to record a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius in Kalat, while the temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius in Gwadar, a coastal region of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Punjab province.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the monsoon rains will continue in September across the country, and there is a possibility of more than normal rains in North East Punjab and Sindh.

He said that normal rains are also expected in KPK, Kashmir, and Balochistan.

He said that rains are likely to start in Sindh after September 12, while there is also a fear of urban flooding in the cities.

He further said that the monsoon season consists of three months and continues from July to September.

