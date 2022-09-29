WHO delegation in Sindh showed concerns about children’s health

WHO delegation met CM Sind and visited Flood-hit areas

WHO team showed concerns over the rising cases of Dhirrea, malaria, and other diseases in children after the floods

World Health Organization (WHO) delegation after concluding their visit to the flood-affected areas of Sindh showed their concerns over the rising cases of Dhirrea, malaria, and other diseases in children after the floods, BOL News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the WHO delegation team met the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah. The team of WHO included Executive Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO head mission Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala, Executive Director WHO head quarters Dr. Mike Ryan, Dr. Richard Brandon, Senior emergency officer Robert Holdon, Incident Manager Dr. Michelle Lakoya, WHO officer Sindh Dr. Sara and other officials were present during the meeting.

Health Minister of Sindh Dr. Azra Pechuho, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Health Secretary Zulfiqar Shah, and Secretary to the Chief Minister Rahim Shaikh participated with the Chief Minister of Sindh.

The WHO delegation in Sindh informed CM Sindh that they had visited the flood-affected areas of Sindh. The delegation told the Sindh Gov that they had seen that many people have been affected by floods and rain.

While appreciating the efforts of the provincial government, the delegation praised the doctors and said that the doctors and nurses of the Sindh government are doing great work in the camps.

Murad Ali Shah told the WHO team that it has been a month since the flood situation and more than 6 lakh people have shifted to camps. “Such a large population has never been affected in Sindh. We are trying to stop diarrhea, malaria, and other diseases. Providing medical care to pregnant women living in camps or along roads, “CM Sindh added.

Providing medical care to pregnant women living in camps or along roads, according to Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho.CM Sindh responded that if clean drinking water is provided, the diseases like diarrhea could be prevented.

Dr. Michael told Murad Ali Shah that WHO would fully support the Sindh government for the flood victims.

“WHO will provide water purification kits and other supplies. The organization will provide medicine, vitamins, and other essential items for children,” he added.

WHO delegation in Sindh also announced the provision of 100 small water purification machines to the Sindh government.