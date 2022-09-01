Dr. Mahipala said that a disaster of this scale has not been seen before in this country

Karachi-Minister for Health and Population Welfare met with World Health Organisation Representative to Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala to discuss the ongoing flood relief in Sindh and how WHO could support the Sindh Health Department.

Dr. Mahipala said that a disaster of this scale has not been seen before in this country and that WHO would support Pakistan in this hour of need in all the ways possible.

WHO gave 300,000 aquatabs and 300,000 facemasks along with 600 bottles of 500ml of hand sanitizer. They also provided in the way of Antibiotics and Anti Microbes. For Anti Pyretics there are 54,810 tablets of Acetylsalicylic Acid, 3000 Ibuprofen tablets, 600 bottles of Ibuprofen, and 240 injections of Diclofenac Sodium.

Skin Diseases are also in significant numbers now so 300 tubes of Clotrimazole Cream and 2400 tubes of Polymyxin B Sulphate Bacitracin Zinc Skin Ointment.

Dr. Azra Pechuho spoke with WHO Representative to Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala and exchanged insights regarding the needs of the people for flood relief.

Dr. Mahipala said that he could have 10 double cabin cars that are all-terrain and 10 regular vans that can access relatively motorable roads and have them be utilized as mobile health units.

Dr. Azra Pechuho stated that there will be a rise in chronic diseases like TB, Hepatitis B, C, HIV, and Typhoid due to the contaminated environment. She was also concerned about the needs of pregnant women across the province and how they can be catered to.

Registration of pregnant women will help allow the flood relief workers to know to prioritise specific treatments and supplements for the women who need them most. Dr. Azra Pechuho asked Dr. Mahipala that in their flood relief support to Sindh, pregnancy kits with towels, diapers, nutrition supplements, etc there should also be menstrual hygiene support.

Dr. Mahipala agreed and added that the workers at WHO will pack these kits up themselves and support the Sindh province in this regard.

There are currently 43,85722 internally displaced people in Sindh and 46,8897 patients have been treated in the mobile and fixed camps around the province.

Dr. Azra Pechuho also advised creating makeshift hospitals with labour rooms and operation.

