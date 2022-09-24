Willing to return to NA if US cipher investigated: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has made a conditional return to the National Assembly if the US cipher is investigated.

In an informal conversation with journalists in Islamabad, Imran Khan wants he wants good relations with everyone including the United States and India in national interests.

The former prime minister said the PTI is willing to return to parliament if the US cipher, which he said was used as a foreign conspiracy to bring down his government, is investigated. “If the US cipher is investigated, we can return to the assembly,” he said.

The PTI chief further said that he wants cordial relations in the region in the national interest. However, he warned they will not allow New Delhi’s superiority and hegemony in the region, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to break up Pakistan.

He also warned that there will allow any foreign policy regarding the recognition of Israel. “I want relations with the US under national interests,” he added.

Regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Imran said Shehbaz’s speech was an announcement of the nation’s bankruptcy.

“Miftah Ismail had sunk the country’s ship. The current government has brought the economy to such a point it requires surgery instead of medicine. Miftah is treating cancer with dispirin,” he added.

He said the government’s priority is not to revive the economy but end its corruption cases. He mentioned the current government has closed NAB cases of 1100 billion rupees.

He added Ishaq Dar is planning to return home as soon as the NAB case is over, while Nawaz Sharif is also preparing to come back.

Imran Khan further said that they are making a comprehensive plan to stabilize the economy. He said they came to the government for the first time so mistakes were made.

On March 27, the former prime minister accused the US of interfering in Pakistan’s politics and plotting to oust his government through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

He cited a diplomatic cipher from then Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington Asad Majeed’s meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia regarding the vote of no-confidence against him.

He hurled a “threat letter” saying that a “foreign country” had warned of dire consequences he remains in power. He has called for an investigation into the cipher to probe the foreign conspiracy against his government.

