10-days of politics are very important: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Head of Awami Muslim League and former federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the next 10 days of politics are very important.

In his statement released on Twitter, Sheikh Rasheed said that the country is close to default, and Ishaq Dar(federal finance minister) did not get any financial support or even an appointment for a meeting.

ملک ڈیفالٹ ہونے کے قریب تر ہے،ڈار کو امداد تو کیا ملاقات کا وقت بھی نہی ملا،قومی سلامتی کا مسئلہ پیدا ہوگیا ہے،ہمارے اثاثے ہماری جان سے زیادہ عزیز ہیں،بھان متی کا کنبہ معیشت کو لے ڈوبا ہے،کھرب پتی حکمرانوں نےاپنی جیب سے١٠روپے بھی سیلاب زدگان کو نہی دیے،سیاست کے١٠روزبہت ہی اہم ہیں Advertisement — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) October 23, 2022

Former federal minister said that the problem of national security has arisen, our assets are dearer than our lives.

Sheikh Rasheed further said that PDM has drowned the economy of the country while billionaire rulers did not give even 10 rupees from their pockets to the flood victims.

On the last day, former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed discussed preparations for the long march.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had a one-on-one meeting.

During the meeting, the current situation after the decision of the Election Commission was discussed while preparations for the long march also came under consideration.

Apart from this, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly said that we got votes in the name of Imran Khan.

He said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has explained many times that whenever Imran Khan said CM will dissolve the assembly in half an hour. He also said that mafias are headed by two families.