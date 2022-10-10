Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • 10-days of politics are very important: Sheikh Rasheed
10-days of politics are very important: Sheikh Rasheed

10-days of politics are very important: Sheikh Rasheed

Articles
Advertisement
10-days of politics are very important: Sheikh Rasheed

10-days of politics are very important: Sheikh Rasheed

Advertisement
  • In his statement released on Twitter, Sheikh Rasheed said that the country is close to default.
  • He said Ishaq Dar did not get any financial support or even an appointment for a meeting.
  • Sheikh Rasheed further said that PDM has drowned the economy of the country.
Advertisement

 

RAWALPINDI: Head of Awami Muslim League and former federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the next 10 days of politics are very important.

In his statement released on Twitter, Sheikh Rasheed said that the country is close to default, and Ishaq Dar(federal finance minister) did not get any financial support or even an appointment for a meeting.

 

 

Former federal minister said that the problem of national security has arisen, our assets are dearer than our lives.
Sheikh Rasheed further said that PDM has drowned the economy of the country while billionaire rulers did not give even 10 rupees from their pockets to the flood victims.

On the last day, former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed discussed preparations for the long march.

Advertisement

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had a one-on-one meeting.

During the meeting, the current situation after the decision of the Election Commission was discussed while preparations for the long march also came under consideration.

Apart from this, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly said that we got votes in the name of Imran Khan.

 

Also Read

Imran Khan announces to give date for long march next week
Imran Khan announces to give date for long march next week

“Importance of negotiations with the coalition government for us is limited to...

 

Advertisement

He said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has explained many times that whenever Imran Khan said CM will dissolve the assembly in half an hour. He also said that mafias are headed by two families.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Chairman PTI Imran Khan expresses sorrow over tragic bus accident
Chairman PTI Imran Khan expresses sorrow over tragic bus accident
Imran Khan criticizes govt for hike in petroleum products  
Imran Khan criticizes govt for hike in petroleum products  
Strong earthquake jolts Islamabad and other parts of country   
Strong earthquake jolts Islamabad and other parts of country   
11 children die as boat capsize in Kohat
11 children die as boat capsize in Kohat
Court orders Sindh Govt to pay minimum wage to sanitary workers
Court orders Sindh Govt to pay minimum wage to sanitary workers
4th Commissioner’s Karachi Marathon held in Karachi
4th Commissioner’s Karachi Marathon held in Karachi
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story