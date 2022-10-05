100 housing units constructed under Flood Relief Village in KP’s Tank

The prime minister had promised to construct 100 homes for flood-affected people.

ISLAMABAD: The construction of 100 housing units under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Flood Relief Village has been completed in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in record time.

The prime minister visited the flood-affected district on September 2 and promised construction of 100 homes for the displaced families. On September 3, construction site was selected and on September 11, construction work started after completion of survey on September 7.

The construction process was completed on October 5 in record 24 days. The prominent architect of the country, Ali Naqvi had designed these housing units.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzies Global Aviation Philipp Joeinig called on the prime minister today (Wednesday). The prime minister lauded his passion and thanked him for the construction of flood relief village.

He termed the construction of 100 housing units for the flood affected people as vital step in the rehabilitation of the affected families.

The housing units are equipped with facilities of solar system, school, clinic and tube well. The units were made of the latest construction material and technology which could resist extreme weather conditions.

The school has the facility of computer and other latest facilities whereas the clinic would provide health and treatment facilities to the local population. Moreover, about 9,000 saplings of the local indigenous varieties were planted around the construction site.

Menzies had constructed 270 housing units in Mithankot and Rajanpur during 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods. The group is interested in making investment in aviation sector of Pakistan besides construction of skiing resort.

