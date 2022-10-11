11 including six women killed in DI Khan road mishap

The incident took place near Shamba Zarand area adjacent to Mughal Kot, when a Hino truck and a tractor of gypsies, rescue sources said.

The rescue teams took all the injured and dead to Drazanda hospital for treatment and autopsies respectively.

The ones who were critically wounded were shifted to the District Headquarters hospital.

DI KHAN: At least 11 people including six women were killed and 26 others injured in Dera Ismail Khan road mishap on Monday, Bol News reported.

The incident took place near Shamba Zarand area adjacent to Mughal Kot, when a Hino truck and a tractor of gypsies, rescue sources said.

The rescue teams took all the injured and dead to Drazanda hospital for treatment and autopsies respectively. The ones who were critically wounded were shifted to the District Headquarters hospital.

On August 16, at least eight people were killed and 32 others had sustained injuries when a passenger coach overturned near Rohri on Sukkur-Multan motorway, Bol News had reported.

According to details, the passenger coach was on its way from Swat to Karachi when it overturned near Rohri Toll Plaza on the National Bypass after the driver made a sharp turn and fell into a ditch.

The deceased included four women and two children who hailed from Swat. Around five passengers were killed on the spot while many of the injured were injured children.

Police and rescue teams had rushed to the site and shifted the injured to district and civil hospitals. Many of the injured were said to be in a critical condition. Pakistan Army personnel had also reached the spot and rescued the passengers trapped in the passenger coach.

According to reports, Motorway Police was not present when the accident occurred and helpless passengers were stuck for more than an hour. An injured passenger had said they had cried for help but no one came to their rescue.