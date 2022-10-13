Advertisement
Edition: English
  13 die, several others hurt in truck-bus collision near Jamshoro
Articles
  • A collision between a passenger coach and a truck took place near Jamshoro Indus Highway.
  • As a result, 13 people in the passenger coach died while more than 12 people were injured in the accident.
  • The condition of the five injured is said to be critical.
JAMSHORO: At least 13 people reportedly died and more than 12 others were injured in a fatal-road accident at Indus Highway near Jamshoro on Thursday morning.

According to the details, a collision between a passenger coach and a truck took place near Jamshoro Indus Highway at Thori Phatak.

As a result, 13 people in the passenger coach died while more than 12 people were injured in the accident.

The local police officials said that women and children are also included in the injured, while the bodies and injured are being shifted to Manjhand Hospital and later moved to Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

However, the condition of the five injured is said to be critical.

The police said that the identity of the dead and the injured have not been ascertained yet.

 

According to the police, the passenger coach was on the way to Karachi from  Bahawalpur when the fatal incident took place.

