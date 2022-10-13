13 die, several others hurt in truck-bus collision near Jamshoro

JAMSHORO: At least 13 people reportedly died and more than 12 others were injured in a fatal-road accident at Indus Highway near Jamshoro on Thursday morning.

According to the details, a collision between a passenger coach and a truck took place near Jamshoro Indus Highway at Thori Phatak.

The local police officials said that women and children are also included in the injured, while the bodies and injured are being shifted to Manjhand Hospital and later moved to Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

The police said that the identity of the dead and the injured have not been ascertained yet.

According to the police, the passenger coach was on the way to Karachi from Bahawalpur when the fatal incident took place.