  • 15 students injured in truck-bus collision in Hafizabad
  • Tragic accident took place in Khanpur village in the suburbs of Hafizabad.
  • Mini bus carrying female students collided with a truck as a result of which more than 15 female students were injured
  • Rescue officials said that the condition of the driver and a student is critical.
HAFIZABAD: As many as 15 students injured truck-bus collision in Hafizabad city of Punjab province.

According to the details, this tragic accident took place in Khanpur village in the suburbs of Hafizabad, where a mini coach carrying female students of private college collided with a truck as a result of which more than 15 female students were injured.

Rescue officials said that the condition of the driver and a student is critical. He further said that the injured have been shifted to a trauma center.

 

Earlier, A bomb blast was heard in Kohlu where it is being reported that one person was killed, 21 people are injured and 12 people are in serious conditions due to the blast, BOL News reported.

According to the details, Police and FC have cordoned off the bombed site and investigations are underway to know about the impact of the blast

