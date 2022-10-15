15 students injured in truck-bus collision in Hafizabad

Tragic accident took place in Khanpur village in the suburbs of Hafizabad.

Mini bus carrying female students collided with a truck as a result of which more than 15 female students were injured

Rescue officials said that the condition of the driver and a student is critical.

HAFIZABAD: As many as 15 students injured truck-bus collision in Hafizabad city of Punjab province.

According to the details, this tragic accident took place in Khanpur village in the suburbs of Hafizabad, where a mini coach carrying female students of private college collided with a truck as a result of which more than 15 female students were injured.

Rescue officials said that the condition of the driver and a student is critical. He further said that the injured have been shifted to a trauma center.

