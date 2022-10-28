219 new dengue cases emerged in Sindh

At least 219 new dengue cases emerged across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours of them 140 surfaced in the Karachi.

In October, 8,036 cases surfaced all over Sindh so far out of them 5,616 have been reported in Karachi.

In Sindh, 54 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of them 47 were reported in Karachi.

Advertisement

KARACHI: At least 219 new dengue cases emerged across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours of them 140 surfaced in the Karachi division.

Sindh Health Department has recorded 18,190 dengue cases were reported throughout the province out of which 14,096 were detected in Karachi from January 01 to October 26, 2022.

In October, 8,036 cases surfaced all over Sindh so far out of them 5,616 have been reported in Karachi.

According to the health department, 54 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of them 47 were reported in Karachi.

Out of total deaths, 20 were registered in Karachi Central, 13 in Karachi East, four each in Karachi South and Korangi, three each in Karachi West and Umerkot, two each in Malir and Hyderabad, and one each in Kemari, Dadu, and Sanghar.

Advertisement

This year, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 4,377 this year so far followed by Karachi Central 3,239, Korangi 2,521, Karachi South 1,906, Malir 1,035, and Hyderabad 2,373.

Also Read More dengue fever cases surface in Sindh At least 329 new cases surfaced across the Sindh in last 24...

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, eye pain, bones pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In worst condition there could be bleeding from gums, nose, mouth, ears and other parts of the body.