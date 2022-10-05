336 more test positive for dengue in Sindh

336 new dengue cases emerged across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 264 were detected in the Karachi

Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department has recorded 11,142 dengue cases throughout the province out of them 9,240 were registered in Karachi

A total of 38 people lost their lives due to the dengue-related complications in Sindh so far out of which 17 deaths were recorded in Karachi Central

Advertisement

KARACHI: As many as 336 new dengue cases emerged across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 264 were detected in the Karachi division alone.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has recorded 11,142 dengue cases throughout the province out of them 9,240 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to October 03, 2022.

A total of 38 people lost their lives due to the dengue-related complications in Sindh so far out of which 17 deaths were recorded in Karachi Central, 10 in Karachi East, three in Karachi South, two each in Malir, Korangi, and Karachi West while one each in Hyderabad and Umerkot.

In October, 988 tested positive for dengue virus all over the Sindh province out of which 760 were detected in Karachi.

This year, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 3,144 so far followed by Karachi Central 2,111, Karachi South 1,407, Korangi 1,382, Malir 580, and Hyderabad 939.

Notably, dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Post rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

Advertisement

Also Read More dengue fever cases surface in Sindh At least 329 new cases surfaced across the Sindh in last 24...

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from the gums, nose, mouth, ears, and other parts of the body.