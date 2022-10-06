418 new dengue fever cases surface in Sindh

418 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 355 emerged in the Karachi

In October 1406 tested positive for dengue virus all over the Sindh province out of which 1,115 were detected in Karachi.

The major dengue-larval breeding sites are nurseries, graveyards, lakes, ponds, swimming pools, tyre shops, water pumping stations and hydrants.

Advertisement

KARACHI: 418 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 355 emerged in the Karachi division alone.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has registered 11,560 dengue cases throughout the province out of them 9,595 were recorded in Karachi from January 01 to October 04, 2022.

In 2022, a total of 38 people lost their lives due to the dengue-related complications in Sindh so far out of which 17 deaths were recorded in Karachi Central, 10 in Karachi East, three in Karachi South, two each in Malir, Korangi, and Karachi West while one each in Hyderabad and Umerkot.

In October 1406 tested positive for dengue virus all over the Sindh province out of which 1,115 were detected in Karachi.

This year, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 3,226 so far followed by Karachi Central 2,169, Karachi South 1,422, Korangi 1,519, Malir 624, and Hyderabad 982.

Advertisement

The major dengue-larval breeding sites are nurseries, graveyards, lakes, ponds, swimming pools, tyre shops, water pumping stations, hydrants, construction cities, and waste and garbage dumping areas.

Also Read 336 more test positive for dengue in Sindh 336 new dengue cases emerged across the Sindh province in the last...

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from the gums, nose, mouth, ears, and other parts of the body.