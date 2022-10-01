47 health camps operating in flood-affected areas of the country

Health camps have been set up on the directives of the Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Government has arranged 47 medical camps in flood-hit areas of the country and all are providing medical assistance to flood affectees particularly to children.

The health camps have been set up on the directives of the Federal Minister for National Health Serveries, Regulation & Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that practical measures are being taken to provide medical facilities to the flood victims, serving the people in this difficult time is our religious and moral duty.

He said that 47 health camps have been organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab. He further informed that four health camps have been set up in two districts of Punjab, while 14 health camps have been organized in seven districts of Balochistan.

He said that 13 health camps have been arranged in 10 districts of Sindh while 1,305 children under five years of age have been given medical assistance in the camps

Abdul Qadir Patel said that 758 children were given polio vaccines in the health camps and 312 children were vaccinated on the health camps.

He added that the 47 health camps is treating various diseases including typhoid, skin diseases, water-borne diseases and pneumonia.