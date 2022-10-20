47 people die of dengue fever in Karachi this year

53 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of them 47 were reported in Karachi.

6,134 cases surfaced all over Sindh in October so far out of which 4,445 have been reported in Karachi.

Symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Dengue viral fever has claimed one more life in Karachi East, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 47 in Karachi this year so far.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of a male in Karachi East and death was confirmed from a private hospital in Karachi.

A total 53 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of them 47 were reported in Karachi out of which 20 were registered in Karachi Central, 13 in Karachi East, four each in Karachi South and Korangi, three in Karachi West, two each in Malir, Hyderabad, and Umerkot, and one each in Kemari, Dadu, and Sanghar.

As many as 307 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 189 were detected in the Karachi division.

A total 6,134 cases surfaced all over Sindh in October so far out of which 4,445 have been reported in Karachi.



Advertisement

In 2022, 16,288 dengue cases emerged throughout the province out of which 12,925 surfaced in Karachi from January 01 to October 18, 2022.

The majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 4,077 this year so far followed by Karachi Central 2,959, Korangi 2,266, Karachi South 1,786, Malir 938, and Hyderabad 1,885.

Also Read Dengue takes another woman’s life in Umerkot A total 52 people lost their lives in Sindh out of them...

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from the gums, nose, mouth, ears, and other parts of the body.