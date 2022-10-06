6 died, 2 others hurt as jeep plunges into storm water in Neelum Valley AJK

AZAD KASHMIR: As many as 6 people were died and two other were injured as a jeep plunged into gorge in Neelum Valley Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the details, this tragic accident took place at Neelum Valley’s Kattan area of Azad Kashmir’ where the jeep met an accident and fell into the storm water drain.

Police said the accident took place because of heavy rain and the strong current in the storm water drain washed the jeep and its occupants away with it.

Police sources further said that there were 8 people on the jeep when unfortunate accident occurred. The police and rescue teams were dispatched as soon as the accident was reported.