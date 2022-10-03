702,707 patients with diarrhea treated in Sindh’s relief camps: SHD

In the last 24 hours, 6,206 patients with diarrhea were treated in Sindh

Sindh Health Department released a report on the total number of diseases spread across the province

773,095 people recovered from skin diseases since July 1

212 suspected malaria patients were treated. After which the total number of patients treated became 344,421 Advertisement

In the last 24 hours, 6,206 patients with diarrhea were treated in Sindh. A total of 702,707 patients with diarrhea were treated in the relief camps of flood affectees, BOL News reported.

According to the details, Sindh Health Department released a report on the total number of diseases spread across the province after heavy floods. 6,762 patients facing skin diseases recovered. 773,095 people recovered from skin diseases since July 1.

In the last 24 hours, 5212 suspected malaria patients were treated. After which the total number of patients treated became 344,421

During the last 24 hours, 1453 more cases of malaria were reported. 504 malaria patients were treated, taking the number of patients treated to 19,896.

Advertisement

In the last 24 hours, 341 more cases of dengue were reported, and the total number of reported cases reached 0495. The dengue-affected patient recovered after which the number of recovered patients increased to 1403.

111,252 patients suffering from other diseases recovered, after which the number of recovered persons became 1,006,446. A total of 134 snake bites and 703 dog bites have been treated.

Also Read CM Punjab dispatches two mobile health units to Sindh Punjab Health Department dispatched a medical relief mission consisting of two mobile...

A total of 3528441 people were provided medical assistance in relief camps. While 345 people suffering from various diseases have died since July 1, Sindh Health Department stats show.