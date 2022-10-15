A 15-member Chinese delegation of experts calls on CS Sindh

Chinese delegation included experts in the fields on climate change, flood management and prevention, Health and other fields.

KARACHI: A 15-member Chinese delegation of called on Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput at Sindh Secretariat on Saturday.

The Chinese delegation included experts in the fields on climate change, flood management and prevention, Health and other fields, 4 members of the Chinese media were also included in the delegation.

The delegation was briefed by the Irrigation Department about the situation caused by rains and flood in Sindh, the canal system, RBOD and the LBOD, while the officials of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) informed about the ongoing relief operation in the province.

Speaking at the meeting, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that they do not have a system to predict floods of this scale. Even the meteorological department could not predict the rains and floods on such a large scale. He further added that providing tents and food to the millions of flood victims was a big challenge.

He stated that so far 616,118 tents, 535,457 tarpaulins, 3,237,345 mosquito nets, 801,666 liters of mineral water and 1,670,188 ration bags have been provided to the flood victims in the province. He further said that Sindh government has formed a company to build houses for flood victims.

The World Bank has promised to give 500$ million to this company of Sindh government.

In the meeting, the delegation of China said that they will visit the flood affected areas of Sindh on Sunday (today). “An important report on the visit will be prepared and recommendations will be shared with the Government of Pakistan and the Government of China” they added. The delegation further stated that China’s irrigation experts will also study LBOD and RBOD.

In his interview with the Chinese media China’s CCT News and New China the Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, thanked the government and the people of China for the assistance received from China. He said that the visit of Chinese experts is of great importance.

The expert report on climate change and floods will be very important and will be helpful to deal with the future flood situation.