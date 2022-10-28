Abid Zuberi elected President of Supreme Court Bar Association

Hamid Khan Group’s candidate Abid S. Zuberi has been elected the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and defeated Khalid Javed, the candidate of Asma Jahangir Group after four years.

Abid Zuberi got 1347 votes whereas Asma Jahangir group’s Advocate Khalid Javed secured 1148 votes.

Talking to Bol News TV, newly elected SCBA President Abid Zuberi said that Bol News always stands by the truth and justice.

He said that he wanted to personally thank the CEO of BOL Network, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh and BOL Media Group Chairperson, Ayesha Shoaib Shaikh for their cooperation.

He wished, “May Allah bless Bol TV with further development and continue to work for freedom of journalism.”

The annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) were held on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that both candidates belong to Sindh.

The election results are important for all major political parties, especially the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who backed the Hamid Khan group in the SCBA elections.

PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) are backing Advocate Zuberi as their candidate. Even PTI Senator Ali Zafar, who was associated with the Asma Group, supported Advocate Zuberi.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) lawyers backed the Asma Group. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was divided as Sardar Latif Khosa backed Advocate Zuberi. However, Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supported the Independent Group’s candidate.

The elections were taken seriously by powerful quarters of the country.

However, it is witnessed that both groups have almost similar views on the elevation of high court judges to the SC on the basis of the seniority principle as Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar backed the elevation of three judges to the SC just two days back.