ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that accountability has completely vanished in Pakistan.

He was addressing a presser when said that NAB has recovered whooping amounts from plea bargains but the incumbent government has amended the laws due to which the plea bargain amount would be returned to the accusers.

Fawad also underscored that the one who has been the most beneficiary of the plea bargain return is PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari.

“Billions to be returned from NAB and the biggest beneficiary is Asif Zardari.”

PTI leader also opined that the money to be taken back from the NAB is far more than the money collected in aid for the flood victims.

“All the plea bargain money will go back to Zardari and the Sharifs.”

The former federal minister said that someone should tell Maryam Nawaz what a cipher is. While touching on the amendments in NAB laws he said that the parliament has been silent over the issue adding that the main agenda of the government is to end accountability.

He also warned the government of the mass protestors to be gathered in Islamabad for the long march.

