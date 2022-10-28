Ahead of Azadi March, PTI leaders urged nation to join the cause

Ahead of the march, PTI leaders held a presser

Fawad Chaudhry urged the nation to leave for the future generations

Asad Umar highlights the routes of the march for the nation

Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, and others held a press conference here regarding the Azadi march that is to begin today (Friday).

PTI leader Asad Umar said that people will make history today in the march and elucidated the routes of the march maintaining that the ultimate goal is the “Haqeeqi Azadi’.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI wants to dedicate the day to the deceased journalist Arshad Chaudhry – who was killed in Kenya.

“Journalists are being brutally tackled in Pakistan,” he added.

He also condemned the arrest of Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain – the journalist who was arrested last night – adding that earlier Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were arrested and tortured brutally.

Advertisement

“Political workers were never manhandled in Pakistan like this.”

Fawad Chaudhry also said that Arshad Sharif appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of this brutality. “If the SC had taken notice Arshad would have been alive.”

He also dedicate the day to the news channels that were zipped for speaking against the government.

Fawad Chaudhry while urging the people to come out for the Azadi march said that if people want to change this rotten system in Pakistan then they should leave their homes now and be part of the march.

“Nation should reject the decisions behind closed doors.”

The leaders were addressing the media ahead of the march and informed that very soon PTI Chairman Imran Khan will reach Liberty Chowk to kick off the march.

Advertisement

Also Read CM Punjab responsible for peace in province during long march: Chaudhry Shujaat Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the law and order situation must be...