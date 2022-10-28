Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Ahead of Azadi March, PTI leaders urged nation to join the cause
Ahead of Azadi March, PTI leaders urged nation to join the cause

Ahead of Azadi March, PTI leaders urged nation to join the cause

Articles
Advertisement
Ahead of Azadi March, PTI leaders urged nation to join the cause
Advertisement
  • Ahead of the march, PTI leaders held a presser
  • Fawad Chaudhry urged the nation to leave for the future generations
  • Asad Umar highlights the routes of the march for the nation
Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, and others held a press conference here regarding the Azadi march that is to begin today (Friday).

PTI leader Asad Umar said that people will make history today in the march and elucidated the routes of the march maintaining that the ultimate goal is the “Haqeeqi Azadi’.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI wants to dedicate the day to the deceased journalist Arshad Chaudhry – who was killed in Kenya.

“Journalists are being brutally tackled in Pakistan,” he added.

He also condemned the arrest of Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain – the journalist who was arrested last night – adding that earlier Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were arrested and tortured brutally.

Advertisement

“Political workers were never manhandled in Pakistan like this.”

Fawad Chaudhry also said that Arshad Sharif appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of this brutality. “If the SC had taken notice Arshad would have been alive.”

He also dedicate the day to the news channels that were zipped for speaking against the government.

Fawad Chaudhry while urging the people to come out for the Azadi march said that if people want to change this rotten system in Pakistan then they should leave their homes now and be part of the march.

“Nation should reject the decisions behind closed doors.”

The leaders were addressing the media ahead of the march and informed that very soon PTI Chairman Imran Khan will reach Liberty Chowk to kick off the march.

Advertisement

Also Read

CM Punjab responsible for peace in province during long march: Chaudhry Shujaat
CM Punjab responsible for peace in province during long march: Chaudhry Shujaat

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the law and order situation must be...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Maryam to address PML-N workers’ convention in Abbottabad on Feb 9
Maryam to address PML-N workers’ convention in Abbottabad on Feb 9
Public entry banned to celebrate birthday of public officer's daughter at Karachi zoo
Public entry banned to celebrate birthday of public officer's daughter at Karachi zoo
Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral relations with Sri Lankan President, PM
Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral relations with Sri Lankan President, PM
PTI to fill all jails in Pakistan on Imran Khan’s call: Qureshi
PTI to fill all jails in Pakistan on Imran Khan’s call: Qureshi
PM Shehbaz, Maulana Fazl discuss political situation
PM Shehbaz, Maulana Fazl discuss political situation
OIC Contact Group at UN calls for collective efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute
OIC Contact Group at UN calls for collective efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story