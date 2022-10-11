Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Air quality of Karachi and Lahore declared hazardous to health
Air quality of Karachi and Lahore declared hazardous to health

Air quality of Karachi and Lahore declared hazardous to health

Articles
Advertisement
Air quality of Karachi and Lahore declared hazardous to health

Air quality of Karachi and Lahore declares hazardous to health

Advertisement
  • Air Quality Index (AQI) has declared the air of Karachi capital of Sindh and the Lahore capital of Punjab dangerous for health.
  • According to the details, due to the change in weather, the air quality has become polluted once again
  • while among the most polluted cities in the world, Lahore has come in first place and Karachi in second.
Advertisement

 

KARACHI: The air quality of two major cities of Pakistan Karachi and Lahore has been declared hazardous for health.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has declared the air of Karachi capital of Sindh and the Lahore capital of Punjab dangerous for health.

According to the details, due to the change in weather, the air quality has become polluted once again, while among the most polluted cities in the world, Lahore has come in first place and Karachi in second place.

According to Air Quality Index, the amount of polluted air in Lahore has recorded 162 and 157 particulate matter in Karachi.

It is necessary to mention here that pollution from 151 to 200 degrees is harmful to health, while pollution from 201 to 300 degrees is extremely harmful to health and more than 301 degrees indicates dangerous pollution.

Advertisement

It should be remembered that yesterday a notification has been issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab declaring Lahore as a calamity-hit city due to smog.

According to the notification, all activities causing smog will be banned across the province. Special teams will be formed to control smog while a crisis room will be set up in the PDMA office.

In addition, industries that emit black smoke will be closed, and schools will be required to buy buses to reduce emissions.

Deputy Commissioners will take all necessary measures to control smog in their areas while burning of crop residue will be strictly prohibited.

Strict action will be taken against crop burning and the concerned Deputy Commissioner will be responsible.
Vehicles and industries that pollute the environment will also be dealt with strictly. Traffic flow will be ensured.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

LHC orders implementation of smog emergency in Punjab
LHC orders implementation of smog emergency in Punjab

LHC ordered the implementation of a smog emergency in Punjab The court...

 

Those responsible for encroachment and wrong parking will be dealt with iron hands while smog advisory will be issued by concerned departments.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Pollution News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hafiz Naeem claims JI deprived of won seats in LG polls
Hafiz Naeem claims JI deprived of won seats in LG polls
Caretaker CM Punjab: PML-N sends nominees for parliamentary committee
Caretaker CM Punjab: PML-N sends nominees for parliamentary committee
Mohsin Naqvi likely to become Punjab caretaker CM
Mohsin Naqvi likely to become Punjab caretaker CM
SC seeks details of beneficiaries under NAB law amendments in PTI tenure
SC seeks details of beneficiaries under NAB law amendments in PTI tenure
Imran Ismail condemns attack on Ali Zaidi and PTI workers
Imran Ismail condemns attack on Ali Zaidi and PTI workers
Pak-Russia IGC meeting begins to promote trade cooperation
Pak-Russia IGC meeting begins to promote trade cooperation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story