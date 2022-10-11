Air quality of Karachi and Lahore declares hazardous to health

Air Quality Index (AQI) has declared the air of Karachi capital of Sindh and the Lahore capital of Punjab dangerous for health.

According to the details, due to the change in weather, the air quality has become polluted once again

while among the most polluted cities in the world, Lahore has come in first place and Karachi in second.

Advertisement

KARACHI: The air quality of two major cities of Pakistan Karachi and Lahore has been declared hazardous for health.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has declared the air of Karachi capital of Sindh and the Lahore capital of Punjab dangerous for health.

According to the details, due to the change in weather, the air quality has become polluted once again, while among the most polluted cities in the world, Lahore has come in first place and Karachi in second place.

According to Air Quality Index, the amount of polluted air in Lahore has recorded 162 and 157 particulate matter in Karachi.

It is necessary to mention here that pollution from 151 to 200 degrees is harmful to health, while pollution from 201 to 300 degrees is extremely harmful to health and more than 301 degrees indicates dangerous pollution.

Advertisement

It should be remembered that yesterday a notification has been issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab declaring Lahore as a calamity-hit city due to smog.

According to the notification, all activities causing smog will be banned across the province. Special teams will be formed to control smog while a crisis room will be set up in the PDMA office.

In addition, industries that emit black smoke will be closed, and schools will be required to buy buses to reduce emissions.

Deputy Commissioners will take all necessary measures to control smog in their areas while burning of crop residue will be strictly prohibited.

Strict action will be taken against crop burning and the concerned Deputy Commissioner will be responsible.

Vehicles and industries that pollute the environment will also be dealt with strictly. Traffic flow will be ensured.

Advertisement

Also Read LHC orders implementation of smog emergency in Punjab LHC ordered the implementation of a smog emergency in Punjab The court...

Those responsible for encroachment and wrong parking will be dealt with iron hands while smog advisory will be issued by concerned departments.