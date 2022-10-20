Aitzaz Ahsan rebuts claims of leaving PPP, joining PTI

PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan rebutted claims of him joining PTI

He said PPP is like a family to him

Aitzaz Ahsan also said that Imran Khan is his friend

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan said on Thursday that he is part of PPP and that Imran Khan is his friend while rebutting the claims of him leaving his party.

He was addressing a press conference in Lahore in regards to the rumours, when said that there have been zero chances of him leaving PPP and joining any other political group adding that there have been discords in the party as well but that doesn’t mean he is bowing out.

While underscoring his affection for PPP, Ahsan maintained that he considers the political party as his family and the news of his leaving is just hearsay.

Aitzaz Ahsan also said that word on the street is that he is planning to join PTI and have been in a meeting with Imran Khan at Bani Gala although there lies no truth in it.

“Channels have also spread the word that I have a plan to join PTI and even claim of having an audio regarding this was also made,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday IHC disposed of contempt of court plea against the PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan for his statement regarding the establishment.

