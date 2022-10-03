‘Akhri Khilari Kon?’ hit the screens, smashed all records

BOL Entertainment’s thrilling show “Akhri Khilari Kon?’ hit the screens today and smashed all the previous records with its remarkable content and the gripping hosting by the morning show queen Sanam Jung.

BOL Entertainment launched its unique show for the audience to stay glued to their TV sets and the first episode was a smash hit.

The host Sanam Jung in her well-known style kicked off the first episode and the audience was left captivated by the thrilling turns in the show. She has been ruling the entertainment industry for past many years and has been one of the queens of morning shows and is surely delighting the audience with her remarkable talent.

The show that is designed for the viewers’ entertainment and fun holds 10 contestants in each show to compete for the prize money.

Each contestant has to answer a few questions to reach the jackpot prize. The segments of the game take the contestants slowly towards the victory that holds a whooping amount for the winner. The show has been created in a way to provide fun and knowledge side by side.

BOL has always been desirable to produce quality content and ‘Akhri Khilari Kon?’ is an example. BOL Entertainment has been touching new heights of popularity with its remarkable shows for the audience and has also dished out three more new exciting shows.

You can watch the show ‘Akhri Khilari Kon?’ every Monday and Tuesday at 7PM only on BOL Entertainment.

Advertisement