RAWALPINDI: Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) and former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that important decisions in Pakistani politics will be taken by November 15.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed while talking to Bol News said an important meeting is going to be held in London where big decisions will be made while the PTI long march and current situation will also be discussed in the meeting.

The former federal minister said that the PML-N has buried the slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat Do”(Give respect to vote), and revealed that all important decisions in Pakistani politics will be made before November 15.

The Head of Awami Muslim League said that the meeting of PTI in Islamabad will be held after the London meeting. He said Nawaz Sharif will not return to the country at present. Sheikh Rasheed further said that the group of conscience sellers has been imposed on the country.

On the other hand, Sheikh Rashid while addressing the ceremony of Government Girls High School Khayaban- Sir Syed, said that there is no area of ​​Rawalpindi where there is no school for girls.

The former federal minister said, “PTI government allowed Bilawal Bhutto to reach the Election Commission, people do not watch the channels on which he comes.” He said Pakistan is facing the worst economic crisis and the public is ready to march against the government on their own.

He further said that Ishaq Dar is an expert in data tampering and added that Pakistan comes under the clutches of an economic crisis. He said Dar has great experience in changing documents.