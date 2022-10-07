Advertisement
All Pakistan Anjuman Tajraan opposes govt’s proposal to seal Islamabad. Image: File

All Pakistan Anjuman Tajraan (APAT) has opposed the suggestion to seal Islamabad and demanded the withdrawal of the government’s orders for closing roads.

According to Bol News, All Pakistan Anjuman Tajraan Ajmal President Ajmal Baloch said that the proposal to seal Islamabad is not appropriate and urged the government to take the closure orders back.

Mr. Ajmal observed that the blockage of roads is causing fear and panic among people, adding that it would also hit the business activities in the capital.

The dollar, petrol and electricity bills have already affected traders as well as the general public, he said and added the closure of roads may create a shortage of daily-use items.

The APAT president suggested that the issue be resolved instead of blocking roads, adding that political instability is increasing the difficulties of the people.

Mr. Baloch said that the only solution to bring political stability in the country is elections not the placement of containers.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police has reportedly arranged 1,100 containers to seal the federal capital in view of the PTI’s long march

According to sources, the capital city would be completely sealed for a period of one week after the announcement of March’s date by the party.

Similarly, the government had decided to shut down schools and colleges and postpone exams during the march.

As many as 2,500 personnel of the police and of other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) would be deployed in the city, and all of them would have 50, 000 rubber bullets, the sources disclosed.

