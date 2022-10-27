Always tried to have constructive criticism on army: Imran Khan

“A society gets ruined, if you take out constructive criticism from it,” Imran Khan said.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said he always tried to have constructive criticism on the army as he never wanted to have such a criticism which the enemies wanted and which weakened the national institution, Bol News reported.

“A society gets ruined, if you take out constructive criticism from it,” Imran Khan said in a statement apparently in response to press conference of Inter Services Public Relations Director General Lieutenant General Iftikhar Babar and Inter Services Intelligence DG Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum.

He said an ISI chief had never held a press conference. He said there was an impression that the army was with the coalition government, however they clarified in the press conference that they were out of the ongoing politics.

The PTI chief said the difficulties he faced in last six months, he never witnessed before. 75-year-old PTI leader Azam Swati was tortured and his news was published all over the world which gave bad name to Pakistan, he maintained.

Lashing out at the government, he said he was sorry to say that they were inflicting damage upon the country. “You can tame an animal through baton, but not humans,” he said adding that if someone thought that the government could be made acceptable for the nation by terrorizing them, then it would not happen.

The former prime minister said he would see on the day of long march if people supported his party or not. He said they would walk along the container in Lahore, through populated areas. He said he planned to lead the protestors to Rawalpindi on next Friday.

“Protest is a right of the masses. We allowed them to hold protests during our tenure,” he said adding that they were fully geared up this time. The Supreme Court had given them permission and they would hold the protest within the same limits, he said.

Imran Khan said he saw people of Pakistan changing. They did not have the awareness which they had now, he maintained. “The people have rejected the regime change,” he said.

He said the manner in which he saw people coming out of their houses on April 10 was unprecedented. He said the world was changing, so the information could not be controlled. Social media had awakened the people, he added.