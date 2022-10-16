AML chief says situation leading towards close alley

The AML chief also said that Pakistani Rs5,000 currency note was not being accepted in Dubai.

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said there was no doubt that the situation was going towards close alley.

Talking to media in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz would return with her father and three times prime minister Nawaz Sharif after celebrating new year.

He said case of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz had blotted the national politics. He said different government departments did not have the money to pay salaries.

Dubious politicians had been imposed on Pakistan, he said adding that the ones who buried cases of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would get a response in the evening.

Sheikh Rashid said the Pakistan Peoples Party was targeting Aitzaz Ahsan today and would target Latif Khosa tomorrow. He said the thieves’ processions did not know about the public’s anger.

He said a revolution would erupt in Islamabad amid circles of containers. “If any person drops dead, then they will not find any way to run from Islamabad,” he said.

On October 7, AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said through Bol’s platform, he wanted to say to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that it was now or never, as people were fed up of the system and government imposed on them and waiting for the call.

“If election date is announced through talks, then there’s no better option and if this does not happen then people have freaked out already,” Sheikh Rashid had said talking to Senior Bol News Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in programme ‘Imran Khan Bol Kay Sath’. He had said if it continued then people would themselves take a decision.

“This country is not moving forward, therefore, all the institutions should protect it,” he had said.

On PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call to encourage people to fill jails, he had said it was not a big deal.

Nevertheless, he had said, delay in call for march would inflict damage on him. “You don’t get so much popularity all your life. This is the decisive moment. Without protest march, they will not leave government,” he had said.