Another lie of Jang Group surfaces

Jang did not mention the date in Imran Khan’s summon notice regarding an alleged scandal worth Rs50 billion.

NAB officials are not aware of any summon notice issued to Imran Khan.

They said that they were not aware of the summon notice published in Jang newspaper.

KARACHI: Another black lie of the Jang Media Group has surfaced, Bol News reported on Thursday.

The government seems to be gearing up for retaliatory actions against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership, as the Jang Group reported news of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s summoning PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In the Jang news, it was claimed that the PTI leaders would be summoned by the accountability watchdog in the inquiry regarding the return of funds from Britain.

Reacting to the news of Jang, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that NAB’s notice to summon cabinet members as witnesses was an insult to the state.

He said that if the cabinet was accountable to any institution for its decisions, then it was the parliament. “It is a violation of the constitution to summon the cabinet members by any institution other than this forum. I ask the government not to ruin the institutions for their revenge,” he said.

نیب کی طرف سے کابینہ اراکین کو بطور گواہ طلبی کا نوٹس ریاست کی توھین ہے، کابینہ اپنے فیصلوں کیلئے کسی ادارے کو جوابدہ ہے تو وہ پارلیمان ہے اس فورم کے علاوہ کسی ادارے کا کابینہ اراکین کو طلب کرنا آئین کی خلاف ورزی ہے، حکومت سے کہتا ہوں اپنے انتقام کیلئے اداروں کا بیڑہ غرق نہ کریں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 6, 2022