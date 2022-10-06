Advertisement
Another lie of Jang Group surfaces

  • Jang did not mention the date in Imran Khan’s summon notice regarding an alleged scandal worth Rs50 billion.
  • NAB officials are not aware of any summon notice issued to Imran Khan.
  • They said that they were not aware of the summon notice published in Jang newspaper.
KARACHI: Another black lie of the Jang Media Group has surfaced, Bol News reported on Thursday.

The government seems to be gearing up for retaliatory actions against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership, as the Jang Group reported news of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s summoning PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

On the other hand, NAB officials are not aware of any summon notice issued to Imran Khan. They said that they were not aware of the summon notice published in Jang newspaper.

Also Read

Session Court grants interim bail to Chairman PTI Imran Khan
Session Court grants interim bail to Chairman PTI Imran Khan

Chairman PTI Imran Khan's lawyers filed an interim bail application. Session Judge...

Jang did not mention the date in Imran Khan’s summon notice regarding an alleged scandal worth Rs50 billion.

In the Jang news, it was claimed that the PTI leaders would be summoned by the accountability watchdog in the inquiry regarding the return of funds from Britain.

Reacting to the news of Jang, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that NAB’s notice to summon cabinet members as witnesses was an insult to the state.

He said that if the cabinet was accountable to any institution for its decisions, then it was the parliament. “It is a violation of the constitution to summon the cabinet members by any institution other than this forum. I ask the government not to ruin the institutions for their revenge,” he said.

