Anti-Corruption Establishment holds open courts across Punjab

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Tuesday held open courts across Punjab.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Brigadier (Rtd) Musadaq Abbasi and Director General Anti-Corruption Nadeem Sarwar hold Khuli Kachari at DG Anti-Corruption office Farid Kot house Lahore.

All the Regional Directors of Anti-Corruption held open courts in their regional offices.

According to the spokesman of ACE Punjab, complaints were submitted their complaints against different departments and officers in Khuli Kachari.

The DG ACE listened to the complaints and issued directions on the spot to address their issues.

According to the details, DG ACE Punjab Nadeem Sarwar had decided to directly listen to the problems of the public and resolve the complaints against the officers of ACE and other departments on the first Tuesday of every month.

For this purpose, the spokesman said, it was decided to hold open courts (Khuli Kacharies) across Punjab, including the headquarters. In the light of these orders, open courts were held in Anti-corruption offices across Punjab yesterday.

On the occasion, Advisor to CM for Anti-Corruption Brigadier R Musadeq Abbasi said that our fight is against the corrupt mafia, who is robbing the wealth of Pakistan with both hands. He said to make Pakistan a strong and stable country, it is necessary to take strict action against such corrupt elements without any dissemination.

On the occasion, Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that the purpose of open courts is to promote self-accountability in the department. He invited common people to come forward and to identify the corruption and corrupt elements so that action could be taken against them.

The DG ACE said that his doors are open to everyone. People should come forward without fear and identify the corrupt elements in society for the better interest of the nation. He assured that strict actions would be taken against the corrupt elements without any dissemination.

He made it clear, “We only have to take action against crime, whoever commits a crime, and we will definitely bring him to the court of law. So that people’s confidence in anti-corruption increases and the scourge of corruption can be buried from Pakistan forever.”