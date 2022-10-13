Arif Alvi calls for strengthening preventive healthcare

The President made these remarks during a meeting with the delegation of Global Executives of Siemens Healthineers.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for strengthening preventive health care to help overcome the increasing healthcare challenges faced by the underprivileged population of underserved areas of the country.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with the delegation of Global Executives of Siemens Healthineers led by Mr Oley Per Maloy, CEO of the Middle East & South Asia (MESA) Regions, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Talking to the delegation, the President emphasized that healthcare providers should embrace innovation and transform healthcare delivery to improve the quality of healthcare services and enhance people’s access to medical services in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

Arif Alvi underlined the need to promote the preventive healthcare system by creating awareness about the importance of prevention and early detection of diseases by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

He said that there was a need to repeatedly inculcate the importance of a healthy lifestyle and taking precautionary measures to prevent the occurrence of diseases, and ensuring the early detection of disease.

The President stressed the need to develop telemedicine facilities and use mobile units to provide awareness, medical advice and treatment to the unprivileged segment of society in rural and far-flung areas who could not afford the high cost associated with diagnostic and curative healthcare.

He expressed the need for enhancing collaboration with Siemens Healthineers by sharing knowledge, adopting the best practices and skill sets and innovation being made in the preventive health care system.

Earlier, Mr Ole Per Maloy briefed the President regarding various products of Siemens Healthineers.

He said that its core mission was to empower healthcare providers and help in expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery and improving patient experience, enabled by the digitalization of the healthcare system.