Army Chief Bajwa visits flood-affected areas of interior Sindh

COAS met troops busy in flood relief efforts providing medical and administrative care to the affected people in Noshero Feroz, Sindh.

The army chief also interacted with the locals and assured them that Pakistan Army would continue to serve people to mitigate their suffering till they were rehabilitated.

Later, the COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood hit areas of Sindh.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited flood affected areas in interior Sindh, Bol News on Thursday reported quoting the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying.

According to the media wing of armed forces, the COAS met troops busy in flood relief efforts providing medical and administrative care to the affected people in Noshero Feroz.

The army chief also interacted with the locals and assured them that Pakistan Army would continue to serve people to mitigate their suffering till they were rehabilitated.

Later, the COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood hit areas of Sindh.

Earlier on arrival, Qamar Javed Bajwa was received by Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

Also Read SC seeks report regarding flood relief activities in Sindh The Supreme Court on Thursday sought details from the Sindh government about...

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought details from the Sindh government about relief activities for the flood victims in the province.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, which heard the case, also sought replies from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) into the matter.

During the hearing, the CJP remarked that the flood was not an issue of administrative powers but that of the fundamental rights of people. The Sindh High Court had issued orders in the public interest, he added.

The chief justice said the court would not interfere into the relief work, but the Sindh government would have to satisfy it the flood affectees were getting relief.

The Advocate General Sindh told the court that civic committees had been formed to monitor the relief activities. He prayed the court to grant one week time to submit the details.