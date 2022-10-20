Army chief, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

Belgian ambassador expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence for the families of the victims.

RAWALPINDI: Belgian Ambassador Charles Joseph M Delogne called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday, media wing of the armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced bilateral as well as defence cooperation were discussed.

The visiting dignitary, Belgian ambassador, expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence for the families of the victims.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

On October 11, British Ambassador to Pakistan Doctor Christian Turner had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. The army chief had said that Pakistan valued UK’s balanced role in regional affairs and it looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial relationship based on common interests.

The ambassador had expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The ambassador had appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his rule enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.