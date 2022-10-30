Army chief presides 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference: ISPR

The forum was apprised on assistance of army to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood affected areas and post flood situation particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.

While expressing satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations, the COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all threats, the ISPR said.

Forum reposed full confidence in Pakistan’s robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to country’s strategic assets.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa recently presided 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference which was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the participants took a comprehensive review of prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness of the army.

The forum was apprised on assistance of army to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood affected areas and post flood situation particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.

Also Read UAE ambassador calls on Army Chief Bajwa The army chief said Pakistan valued Emirate’s role in global and regional...

While expressing satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations, the COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all threats, the ISPR said.

Forum reposed full confidence in Pakistan’s robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to country’s strategic assets. As a responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan has taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime, at par with international best practices, the forum was informed.

Advertisement

The army chief lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during flood relief duties.

On Oct 23, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi recently called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the GHQ and expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

The UAE ambassador also offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for early rehabilitation of the affectees, media wing of the armed forces, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, and regional security situation also came under discussion.