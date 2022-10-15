Army chief visits front line troops along LoC

Army chief was briefed on latest operational situation along the LoC and operational readiness of the formation.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited front line troops at Nauseri Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief was briefed on latest operational situation along the LOC and operational readiness of the formation. While interacting with officers and men, the COAS appreciated them for continued vigil and operational preparedness, the ISPR added.

Earlier, on arrival at the LoC, COAS Bajwa was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the ISPR said.

On April 27, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

The COAS was briefed on the situation along the LoC and operational preparedness of the formation said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Army Chief had interacted with the troops deployed along the LoC in Chakothi Sector and spent time with them.

The COAS had appreciated the troops’ combat readiness and high state of morale.

Earlier, on arrival at the LoC, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

On the 17th of March, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited Army Service Corps Centre in Nowshera.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, upon arrival, the Army Chief had laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for martyrs.

He had also pinned badges of rank on the shoulders of Major General Usman Haq to formally install him as Colonel Commandant of the Army Service Corps.