  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Army stands with family of Arshad Sharif, reasons behind death must be unfurled: DG ISPR
Articles
  • DG ISPR Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar said army stands with the family of Arshad Sharif
  • He said that Arshad Sharif was an icon and his services to the field of journalism will be remembered
  • DG ISPR urged that it is very important to unfurl the reasons behind the death of the renowned journalist
ISLAMABAD: DG ISPR Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar said Thursday that the army has been standing with the family of the deceased journalist Arshad Sharif in the hour of grief while highlighting his role in the métier of journalism.

He said that Arshad Sharif was an icon and his services to the field of journalism will be remembered adding that he earned this fame and respect because of his exceptional skills.

DG ISPR urged that it is very important to unfurl the reasons behind the death of the renowned journalist.

He said that the purpose of this news conference is to address the death of journalist Arshad Sharif and the motives behind it.

He also underscored that a false narrative of Arshad Sharif’s death was fabricated and an attempt was made to mislead the people, to defame the institutions.

While touching on the issue of Cypher, he said that it is all a sham and it has nothing to do with reality.

DG ISPR maintained that despite the misleading propaganda, Pakistan Army and COAS showed restraint and added that the politicians were repeatedly asked to sit together and solve the problems on their own.

“Pakistan Army was expected to be involved in the politics and the institutions were defamed globally and attempts were made to create hatred regarding the armed force.”

Babar Iftikhar also said that it is crucial to reveal the motive behind Arshad’s death and to know who the beneficiary is.

“We all should wait for the inquiry commission report,” he added.

