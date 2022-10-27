Advertisement
Arshad Sharif funeral: Journalist laid to rest amid sighs

Arshad Sharif laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayers were offered and he was laid to rest at H-11 cemetery with hundreds of people gathered to offer his last rituals.

BOL News anchorperson was brought to Shah Faisal Mosque amid strict security measures and Khatib Faisal Masjid led the funeral prayer.

As per details, security was put on high alert around Faisal Masjid. Sindh Police, FC also appointed to assist Islamabad Police.

A total of 3 thousand 792 security personnel were deployed around Faisal mosque.

People from all walks of life including politicians attended the funeral of Arshad Sharif.

