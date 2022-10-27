Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Arshad Sharif funeral: Prayer to be held at 2pm today
  • BOL News Senior Anchorperson and journalist Arshad Sharif is to be laid to rest today
  • Sharif will be laid to rest at H-11 cemetery in the federal capital
  • Arshad Sharif’s body was dispatched to Pakistan from Kenya in the wee hours on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD: BOL News Senior Anchorperson and journalist Arshad Sharif is to be laid to rest today after his funeral prayer at Shah Faisal Mosque in the capital.

As per the family of the deceased, Sharif will be laid to rest at H-11 cemetery in the federal capital.

Arshad Sharif’s body was dispatched to Pakistan from Kenya in the wee hours on Wednesday and his postmortem was carried out in the Pims hospital.

His family requested an autopsy and an eight-member team of medical experts including an ENT and OMFS surgeons conducted the postmortem. The medical board said that the reports will be handed over to the family who requested the procedure.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arshad Sharif’s death was claimed to be of ‘mistaken identity’ by the Kenyan police however, the nation demands a probe into the matter refusing the Kenyan police version.

Imran Khan has said that the journalist was target killed in Kenya to silence the truth.

“No matter what anyone says, I know that Arshad Sharif became a victim of target killing,” Khan said.

On the other hand, a three-member committee was formed to probe the killing of Arshad Sharif and the Ministry of Interior issued a notification in this regard. FIA, IB and ISI officers are part of the investigation team.

