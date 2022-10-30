Arshad Sharif murder: Pakistani team quizzes brothers Waqar, Khurram in Kenya

ISLAMABAD: A two-member inquiry committee set up to investigate the murder of renowned journalist and BOL News anchorperson Arshad Sharif interrogated two brothers who hosted him in Kenya.

The team comprising an official of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) interrogated Khurram Ahmed, who was driving the vehicle carrying the slain journalist, and his brother Waqar Ahmed in Nairobi.

The Pakistani investigation committee officers questioned the two brothers who were hosting Arshad Sharif about the incident.

Waqar Ahmed told the investigation team that Arshad Sharif was staying at their guest house for two months. He said a friend had told him to host Arshad Sharif and he had met the journalist only once during a meal in Nairobi.

Waqar said they had invited Arshad Sharif to his lodge outside Nairobi for dinner. On the day of the incident, Arshad Sharif had dinner with Waqar and Khurram at the lodge.

He said Arshad Sharif went out in the car with his brother Khurram. After half an hour, there was a report of firing on the vehicle, he said.

Waqar said Khurram was miraculously safe during the incident. He said the iPad and mobile phone used by Arshad was handed over to Kenyan authorities.

Waqar also revealed that Arshad Sharif was planning to moving to Nairobi and his visa period was also extended.

In his statement, Khurram said that after leaving the lodge, there is an 18-kilometre long dirt track and then the main road begins.

He said some stones were placed before the beginning of the road. Khurram said as soon as they crossed the stones, firing took place after which fled from the car.

