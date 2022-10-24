Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Arshad Sharif’s murder has sent shockwaves across Pakistan: Imran Khan
Imran Khan condemned Arshad Sharif’s murder.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the killing of BOL News senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif and called on the judiciary to take action against state institutions defying laws and violating the Constitution.

In a series of tweets, the former prime minister said Arshad Sharif’s murder has sent shockwaves across Pakistan. He said the killing has highlighted an ongoing targeting of anyone who dares to criticize or question those holding power.

He asked when the senior judiciary will act to ensure the fundamental rights of citizens as enshrined in the Constitution are protected and safeguarded against excesses by the state and the government.

“We have seen citizens, politicians, journalists & human rights defenders intimidated, arrested, charged with terrorism & incitement to mutiny, (and) tortured. We see fake cases, misuse of power by different executive branches expanding,” he said.

He said the judiciary also remained aloof as a foreign regime change conspiracy brought Pakistan into chaos. “We saw a foreign-abetted regime change conspiracy taking place sending Pakistan into chaos. But senior Judiciary continues to remain aloof”

“When will the Judiciary move to act against State institutions that are defying all laws & violating the Constitution? It is high time they did”


Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan visited the residence of Arshad Sharif to offer his condolences. He met the mother and other family members of the senior journalist and aggrieved with them.

In his earlier condolence message, Imran Khan said he was shocked at the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif who paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth.

“He [Arshad Sharif] had to leave the country and be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful. Today the entire nation mourns his death.”

The former premier said that a proper judicial investigation must be instituted to examine his own statements plus evidence that other sources have.

“We have descended into a state of brutality, unknown in civilised society, indulged in by the powerful against those who dare to criticise and expose wrongdoings.”

 

 

