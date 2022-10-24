Advertisement
  • Arshad Sharif paid ultimate price for speaking truth, Imran Khan
  • Arshad Sharif paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth.
  • PTI Chairman Imran Khan expressed grief.
  • Arshad continued to speak the truth while exposing the powerful on social media.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan expressed grief and said in his tweet that Arshad Sharif has paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth, BOL News reported.

In his latest statement on the social networking website Twitter, the former prime minister said that he was shocked by the brutal murder of Arshad. He paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth.

Chairman PTI Imran said that he had to leave the country and hide abroad. Arshad continued to speak the truth while exposing the powerful on social media. Today the entire nation is mourning his death.

Imran Khan said that a proper judicial inquiry should be initiated to examine Arshad Sharif’s statements and evidence from other sources.

On the other hand, Chairman PTI has called an important meeting, where all the senior leadership of the party has been called. In the meeting, there will be a discussion regarding the alleged murder of Bol News senior anchorperson and journalist Arshad Sharif.

As per details, there will be a discussion on the cases in the Islamabad High Court and the cases made on the senior leadership. Khan will also give the plan for the future.

