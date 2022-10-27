Arshad Sharif funeral: Prayer to be held at 2pm today
BOL News Senior Anchorperson and journalist Arshad Sharif is to be laid...
ISLAMABAD: The preliminary postmortem report of the BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif has surfaced and the details revealed that his head and shoulder bones were found to be broken.
As per details, an eight-member team of doctors conducted the autopsy of the slain journalist – killed in Kenya – and a detailed examination, CT scan and X-rays were done on his body.
Hospital sources said that the bones of the whole body were examined in X-ray, CT scan, Arshad Sharif’s shoulder and head bones were found to be broken, while all other bones were unharmed.
It was also said that Sharif was hit by bullets from a distance, one bullet hit the head while the other thrashed his shoulder.
Fragments of the bullet that hit his shoulder were found inside the body.
It is pertinent to mention here that the hours-long postmortem of the renowned journalist was conducted yesterday while his funeral is to be held today.
Arshad Sharif will be laid to rest today at H-11 cemetery after his funeral prayer at Shah Faisal Mosque in the federal capital.
