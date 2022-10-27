Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Arshad Sharif postmortem report: Bullets hit head, shoulder from distance
Arshad Sharif postmortem report: Bullets hit head, shoulder from distance

Arshad Sharif postmortem report: Bullets hit head, shoulder from distance

Articles
Advertisement
Arshad Sharif postmortem report: Bullets hit head, shoulder from distance

Arshad Sharif paid ultimate price for speaking truth, Imran Khan

Advertisement
  • The preliminary postmortem report of the BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif has surfaced
  • The report said that two bullets hit Arshad one in head the other on shoulder
  • It was also said that Sharif was hit by bullets from a distance
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The preliminary postmortem report of the BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif has surfaced and the details revealed that his head and shoulder bones were found to be broken.

As per details, an eight-member team of doctors conducted the autopsy of the slain journalist – killed in Kenya – and a detailed examination, CT scan and X-rays were done on his body.

Hospital sources said that the bones of the whole body were examined in X-ray, CT scan, Arshad Sharif’s shoulder and head bones were found to be broken, while all other bones were unharmed.

It was also said that Sharif was hit by bullets from a distance, one bullet hit the head while the other thrashed his shoulder.

Fragments of the bullet that hit his shoulder were found inside the body.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that the hours-long postmortem of the renowned journalist was conducted yesterday while his funeral is to be held today.

Arshad Sharif will be laid to rest today at H-11 cemetery after his funeral prayer at Shah Faisal Mosque in the federal capital.

Also Read

Arshad Sharif funeral: Prayer to be held at 2pm today
Arshad Sharif funeral: Prayer to be held at 2pm today

BOL News Senior Anchorperson and journalist Arshad Sharif is to be laid...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
They ruined country in attempt to manage Imran Khan: Fawad Ch
They ruined country in attempt to manage Imran Khan: Fawad Ch
Eight PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal
Eight PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal
PM Shehbaz inaugurates 1,100 MW K-3 nuclear power plant in Karachi
PM Shehbaz inaugurates 1,100 MW K-3 nuclear power plant in Karachi
Ishaq Dar vows to make banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings
Ishaq Dar vows to make banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings
Saudi Arabian school holds grand ceremony for Pakistani student
Saudi Arabian school holds grand ceremony for Pakistani student
Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 11
Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 11
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story