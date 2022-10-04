Asif Ali Zardari to be treated by UAE doctors, health deteriorates

Asif Ali Zardari is to be shifted to the United Arab Emirates as health deteriorates

A special plane has reached UAE to bring the team of doctors to Pakistan

The team of doctors will reach Pakistan to make him stable to travel

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is to be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as his health deteriorates further.

As per sources in the know, the PPP leader will be taken to the UAE for his treatment and a team of doctors will reach Pakistan to make him stable to travel.

A special plane has reached UAE to bring the team of doctors to Pakistan.

It has been said that close relatives of Asif Zardari are in the contact with the doctors regarding his health issues and about taking him abroad for treatment.

The sources have also informed the former president is currently under treatment in Ziauddin Hospital Karachi where an expert doctors’ team headed by Dr. Asim Hussain is supervising the treatment.

Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to the hospital a few days back when he was not feeling well. The health condition of the senior politician was not well for more than a month.

