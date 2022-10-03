Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Asif Zardari may travel abroad as his health is still unwell
Asif Zardari may travel abroad as his health is still unwell

Asif Zardari may travel abroad as his health is still unwell

Articles
Advertisement
Asif Zardari may travel abroad as his health is still unwell

Asif Zardari may travel abroad as his health is still unwell

Advertisement

Former President Asif Ali Zardari may be shifted abroad as his health is still unwell.

The consideration is going on to send Mr. Zardari abroad and doctors are also being consulted in this regard.

The former president, who is currently under treatment in Ziauddin Hospital Karachi where an expert doctors’ team headed by Dr. Asim Hussain is supervising the treatment, may be sent to a foreign country through air ambulance if necessary.

Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to the hospital a few days back when he was not feeling well.

The health condition of the senior politician was not well for more than a month.

Advertisement

Earlier in July, Zardari had tested positive for Covid-19 when he was in Dubai to celebrate his birthday with Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s family.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared the news on Twitter.

“President Zardari has tested positive for Covid. He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolated with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery,” the tweet read.

This is for the second time this year that Zardari has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

In February of this year, he was admitted to a hospital in Punjab’s capital city of Lahore after he fell ill. Doctors had carried out various medical tests of Zardari.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Saudi Arabia announces to establish technology house in Pakistan
Saudi Arabia announces to establish technology house in Pakistan
Two arrested for acid attack on siblings in Karachi
Two arrested for acid attack on siblings in Karachi
530 Afghan immigrants released from prisons in Sindh
530 Afghan immigrants released from prisons in Sindh
Imran Khan attack: Forensic team unable to recover data from suspect’s mobile phone
Imran Khan attack: Forensic team unable to recover data from suspect’s mobile phone
Karachi police chief admits failure in controlling street crimes
Karachi police chief admits failure in controlling street crimes
PM Shehbaz: IMF delegation will come to Pakistan soon
PM Shehbaz: IMF delegation will come to Pakistan soon
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story