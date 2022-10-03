Asif Zardari may travel abroad as his health is still unwell

Former President Asif Ali Zardari may be shifted abroad as his health is still unwell.

The consideration is going on to send Mr. Zardari abroad and doctors are also being consulted in this regard.

The former president, who is currently under treatment in Ziauddin Hospital Karachi where an expert doctors’ team headed by Dr. Asim Hussain is supervising the treatment, may be sent to a foreign country through air ambulance if necessary.

Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to the hospital a few days back when he was not feeling well.

The health condition of the senior politician was not well for more than a month.

Earlier in July, Zardari had tested positive for Covid-19 when he was in Dubai to celebrate his birthday with Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s family.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared the news on Twitter.

“President Zardari has tested positive for Covid. He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolated with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery,” the tweet read.

This is for the second time this year that Zardari has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

In February of this year, he was admitted to a hospital in Punjab’s capital city of Lahore after he fell ill. Doctors had carried out various medical tests of Zardari.