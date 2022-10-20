ATC acquits PML-N MPA in two corruption cases

Presiding Judge Mushtaq Elahi acquitted the PML-N MPA allowing his acquittal applications filed under section 265-K of Cr.P.C.

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Thursday acquitted PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar in two cases of alleged misappropriation in the government fee on the allotment of plots.

Presiding Judge Mushtaq Elahi acquitted the PML-N MPA allowing his acquittal applications filed under section 265-K of Cr.P.C.

Advocate Rao Mudassir, who represented PML-N leader Khokhar, argued before the court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered politically motivated cases against the petitioner at the behest of the provincial government in 2020.

He said the prosecution failed to produce any evidence to establish its charges against the petitioner. He said the challan submitted by the prosecution was not enough to initiate trial against the petitioner.

He asked the court to allow the applications and acquit the petitioner.

The judge allowed the applications and acquitted the petitioner in both cases. The ACE had also implicated officials of the revenue department in the case.

On October 12, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had reacted sharply to the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Rs16 billion money laundering case.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had told a gathering in Sharaqpur that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza’s acquittal had covered up their theft worth billions of rupees. He had said the NAB Amendment laws were made to protect the Sharif and Zardari family.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry had said that the laundered “Rs24 billion have been passed over for the father-son duo”.

“On one hand, [they] are seeking funds for flood victims. On the other hand, one family has looted billions of rupees,” Fawad had said, adding that the laundered money belonged to the people of Pakistan.